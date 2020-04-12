Teen girl dead after shooting on Waywayseecappo First Nation

A teen girl is dead after a shooting on the Waywayseecappo First Nation Saturday.

RCMP's Major Crimes unit was in the community Sunday investigating the death. Manitoba First Nations Police members are assisting with the investigation.

Waywayseecappo Chief Murray Clearsky said the news of the girl's death is spreading quickly through the western Manitoba community of about 2,600 people.

"Nobody really knows what happened," he said on Sunday.

Clearsky said he hasn't spoken with family yet about the incident, but has been in touch with RCMP officers in the community.

He said the girl has a big family, and wants to respect their privacy. He said her death will be difficult to deal with during the pandemic, since wakes and other gatherings will have to be with fewer than 10 people.

"But we have to live through it, just like this virus. We've got to keep our distance, and now there will be a funeral and a gathering," he said.

Chief Clearsky said the girl was from the community, and many people are reaching out with prayers for the family.

CBC News has reached out to the teen's family, and is waiting to hear back.

The STARS air ambulance tweeted it was dispatched for an emergency in the area of Waywayseecappo First Nation just after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

STARS spokesperson Fatima Khawaja said the air ambulance met emergency medical services at Russell Health Centre but did not end up transporting a patient.

RCMP is expected to release more information later today.