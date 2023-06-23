2 teens charged following death of 17-year-old stabbed after leaving Winnipeg concert: police

A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed after a concert in downtown Winnipeg last week died from his injuries on Wednesday, and two teens have been charged in connection with his death.

A group of people was near Graham Avenue and Fort Street when a fight broke out around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release on Friday.

A 17-year-old who had just left a concert intervened in a conflict and was stabbed multiple times during the brawl, police said.

Bystanders called 911 and provided first aid to the injured teen as they waited for police to arrive. The teen was taken to hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries on Wednesday, police say.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the teen's death. A 15-year-old girl was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and was later released.

Police don't think the 14-year-old was at the concert.

The father of the 17-year-old victim previously told CBC News that the attack happened as his son and his son's girlfriend left rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's concert at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. CBC News is not naming the father due to concerns for his family's safety.

The 17-year-old was expecting a child with his girlfriend, his father said. The couple was meeting up after the show with the man's daughter, her mom and stepsister for a ride home when a group of youth started taunting the daughter, he said.

The man said his family told the group to leave them alone and tried to head to their vehicle, but got pulled into a brawl when his daughter was "swarmed."

His son jumped in to defend his family and was stabbed multiple times, the man said — including in the stomach, lung and "directly in the heart."