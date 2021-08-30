Teen dead after fall from pickup truck in Beausejour

A 16-year-old boy is dead after falling from the back of a pickup truck in a Beausejour, Man., parking lot last week, RCMP say.

RCMP were informed Wednesday that the teen from the rural municipality of Brokenhead was seriously injured the night before.

Investigators believe the 16-year-old was injured after falling from the back of a pickup truck in a business parking lot on Park Avenue in Beausejour.

He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Winnipeg. On Friday, he died of his injuries.

RCMP haven't released any more details.

The investigation continues.

