Teen now accused of murder was charged in April Liquor Mart robbery that ended in fatal police shooting

The 15-year-old boy charged with murder in the death of a Winnipeg mother was charged earlier this year in connection with a Liquor Mart robbery that ended in a fatal police shooting, CBC News has learned.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified by law, was charged in April, after police said a group of teens robbed a Liquor Mart in Winnipeg's Sage Creek neighbourhood before taking off in a stolen SUV.

An ensuing police chase ended at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue, where 16-year-old Eisha Hudson was fatally shot by officers.

A video taken by a passerby showed the stolen SUV speeding over a boulevard and down the middle of the road before crashing into a car. It briefly stopped, then reversed, while officers fired.

Police said the vehicle had been stolen a day prior and had been used in another robbery at a different city Liquor Mart.

The 15-year-old boy, who has an extensive criminal record and over 60 different involvements with Winnipeg police, was charged at that point with robbery, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with a sentence.

Danielle Cote, 27, was fatally shot on Canada Day. Her sister told CBC Danielle was a loving mother (Submitted by Laura Cote)

The teenager now faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Danielle Cote, along with a series of other charges in a string of shootings that police say he and a 14-year-old friend were responsible for over a 24-hour period beginning early on Canada Day.

The 15-year-old had outstanding warrants when he was arrested last Friday, and now faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, along with the murder charge.

During a remote court appearance Monday from the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters, where he's being held in custody, he appeared calm and seemed at one point to smile.

Police allege he and his friend were responsible for four shootings last week.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on July 1, a man was sent to hospital after being hit by a car near Central Park. Police later found out the man had been shot.

Shortly after, a 17-year-old girl and a male she was with were shot at on the 100 block of Isabel Street.

Around 3:15 a.m., Danielle Cote was shot while walking with her cousin on Flora Avenue. The 27-year-old, who is remembered by her sister as a mother who loved her kids, was killed.

Just after midnight on July 2, a 40-year-old man was shot and another man was injured at The Forks, police said.

Police believe the two teens were together in each incident, except for the shooting on Isabel Street. Only the 14-year-old has been charged in connection with that shooting.

Police believe none of the victims knew the teens and no possible motive has been identified.

The 15-year-old is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 14 at 10 a.m.