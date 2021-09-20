Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 16-year-old in Grand Rapids

Police have charged a Manitoba teenager with second-degree murder in the death of another teen in Grand Rapids last week.

Around 8 p.m. last Thursday, police were called to a house in the community, about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, where they found an unresponsive 16-year-old boy, RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

He was taken to the local nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, police arrested a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids and charged him with second-degree murder in the other teen's death, RCMP said in an update Monday.

He was due to appear in court in The Pas on Monday.