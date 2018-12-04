Boy, 13, charged after police find loaded, sawed-off rifle

Police investigating break-ins around Winnipeg's North End arrested a 13-year-old boy who ran and tried to hide from them.

Officers later found a loaded, sawed-off .22 calibre rifle they say belonged to the boy.

Police first spotted the boy walking in the area of Aikins Street and Mountain Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

He walked up to a home on Aikins but quickly ran from the residence when he saw officers, police said.

A short time later, the boy was found trying to hide near Machray School, police said. The canine unit backtracked to the Aikins house, where the gun was found.

The boy is charged with a seven firearms-related offences as well as eight counts of failing to comply with prior court conditions.

