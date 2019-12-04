Teenager airlifted to hospital after collision with school bus

A teenage boy was airlifted to hospital Tuesday after the car he was driving collided with a school bus full of children south of Winnipeg, RCMP say.

A 16-year-old boy from the rural municipality of DeSalabery was travelling south on Highway 59 when he moved into the northbound lane to pass two other vehicles, Sgt. Paul Manaigre said.

The driver of a northbound school bus saw the car coming and tried to veer to the right to avoid it, but it hit the driver's side corner of the bus, RCMP said.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, Manaigre said. He is in stable condition.

The school bus was carrying 17 students age five to eight and three adult passengers, who were returning from a school outing.

Manaigre said several of the children and one of the adults suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital to be checked.

The crash happened near the turnoff for Otterburne, Man., about 45 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

RCMP in St. Pierre Jolys are investigating along with a forensic collision reconstructionist.