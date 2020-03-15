No seatbelt worn by teen driver who died after crashing into hydro pole: RCMP

A teenager from Schanzenfeld has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a hydro pole southwest of Winnipeg early Sunday morning, police say.

At approximately 1:50 a.m., Carman RCMP were called to a single-vehicle collision about three kilometres south of Plum Coulee, near the intersection of Provincial Road 306 and Municipal Road 12N, according to a news release. Plum Coulee is about 89 km southwest of Winnipeg.

The investigation has determined the 16-year-old driver was heading westbound on the road when the vehicle lost control, entered the ditch and hit a hydro pole.

The teen was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other teens were both wearing seatbelts during the collision. They were assessed by first responders. An 18-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a 17-year-old was treated and released.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Schanzenfeld is a small community just south of Winkler.

The investigation by Carman RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, is continuing.