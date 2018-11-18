'I regret everything,' says teen sentenced in shooting death of best friend

A Winnipeg teen who fatally shot his best friend inside a West End home will spend the next six months in custody for the tragedy that has ripped his family and friends apart.

The boy shot and killed Christopher Dwight Beaulieu, his 17-year-old friend, in his home with a long gun on Nov. 10, 2018.

Wearing black dress pants, a white shirt and a dark tie, the teen stood in court during a sentencing hearing Tuesday morning and apologized for the shooting.

"I regret everything I've done leading up to that situation. I struggle every day," he said in a quiet voice.

The boy, who was 15-years-old at the time and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was originally charged with manslaughter. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminal negligence causing death.

Judge Heather Pullan accepted a joint recommendation of 18 months of time in custody and community supervision. With time served taken into account, he'll spend six months in open custody — meaning he'll be allowed out at times if he behaves — followed by three months of supervision in the community.

The teen must also give police a DNA sample and is barred from possessing weapons for the next five years.

'My life began to unravel'

The foster mother of the convicted teen read a victim impact statement in court, but struggled and openly wept at points.

"The innocence of these boys was taken in a split second. The impacts of this have been far reaching," she told the court.

Police tape surrounds a home on Sherburn Street where Christopher Dwight Beaulieu was shot and killed in 2018. (Travis Golby/CBC)

As the mother spoke, her son, sitting in the prisoner's box, bowed his head.

She told the court it was around 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9, when she went out with friends. She told the boys to be good.

"When I left, I thought about how lucky I was. I had three teenage boys home on a Friday night. They weren't out drinking, getting into trouble or doing drugs," she said of Beaulieu and her two sons.

Just after midnight, her son messaged her to ask if she could bring home some muffins. But when she returned to her home, she said she experienced every mother's worst nightmare. Police officers were outside and her house was taped off.

"My life began to unravel in that very moment. I tried to run into the house but the officers prevented me from going in. My mind was exploding. Where were the boys?" she said.

Her two sons were at the police station. Beaulieu, who was known to friends as Teddy, had been shot with a long gun the teens had found and brought home. Where the firearm came from is unknown, said Crown attorney Jennifer Comack.

"He never intended to hurt his best friend," said Comack.

When Beaulieu's biological mother, Wanda Gataa, spoke in court, she looked at her slain son's best friend and told him she doesn't want him to go to jail. "I hope your life goes good. I really do."

She said she sometimes wonders if what happened was an accident but thinks it was. She still looks at videos of the two teens together and sees how strong their friendship was.

"I don't understand how this could have happened. I'm sorry and you're so young," she said, crying.

A candlelight vigil was held in 2018 to remember Christopher Dwight Beaulieu, who was shot and killed. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

"I'm never going to see my son again," she said, struggling to find the words. "I don't even know what Teddy would want me to say to you. I'm sorry."

The Crown attorney read a brief victim impact statement on behalf of Beaulieu's grandmother.

"I'm broken. It was his brother. Nothing will ever fix me again. He'll have to carry that for the rest of his life," the statement said.

Gataa's son was in the care of Child and Family Services when he was killed. No one from the department was present in court Tuesday morning. Manitoba's advocate for children and youth, Daphne Penrose, has said she will be investigating the death.

Judge Pullan said no words could describe the impact of this tragedy.

"I have to say — and I have many many years of experience — there are some cases that are beyond words. This is that case," said Pullan.

"The pain that has been caused by the events that bring you here is unspeakable all the way around. Your life has been changed forever … Teddy's life is no longer. Two families have been ripped apart to their very soul as a consequence of all of this."

Pullan told the boy despite the catastrophe that occurred she thinks he has a promising future.

Friends and family gather on the lawn of the home where Beaulieu was fatally shot. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

'Loved each other'

The Crown attorney said the teen had previous associations to the Crips gang, was prohibited from using firearms and had prior assault convictions, including one against a police officer.

But the teen's lawyer, Sandra Bracken, noted he stayed at the scene, told police what had happened and where he hid the gun after fatally shooting his friend.

"It's very clear that these two boys loved each other as brothers and this was not a situation where there was any anger or animosity toward each other," said Bracken.

She said this case was similar to a previous fatality where there was death after horseplay with a gun.

Bracken told the court her client's youth criminal record is linked to past trauma in his life and an ADHD diagnosis. The convictions involved incidents where the youth felt the need to protect others, she said.

The decision to pick up a gun and bring it home could be related to a 2017 incident where the boy's family was victimized because he may have felt the need to protect his mom and little brother, Bracken said.

The 16-year-old's foster mother told the court she carries guilt for going out that night and not knowing a gun was in her house. She said she regularly went into her son's room unannounced but never spotted it.

"I'm afraid of the future. I'm afraid I'm not a good parent," she said.

The boy, who is now on medication to cope with the pain he feels, plans to live with his brother in Ontario after he serves his time and hopes to play high school football again.

Outside the courtroom after the sentencing, Gataa hugged the mother of the convicted teen. Together they wept and consoled each other while their families and lawyers stood to the side.