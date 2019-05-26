Fur-related injuries treated with healthy dose of fun at Teddy Bears' Picnic

Sunday was the day the teddy bears had their picnic.

"If there's something wrong with your teddy bear, we're going to take care of it," said Stefano Grande, CEO of the Children's Hospital Foundation, which held the 33rd annual event in Assiniboine Park.

More than 150 health professionals with specialities in fur-related injuries volunteered their time on Sunday.

The event is a fundraiser for projects at the children's hospital, including a new cardiac centre for kids and a new outdoor play space for the mental health institute.

A bear gets its temperature taken. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Some bears got eye exams and were prescribed eyeglasses, others were patched up or given medicine.

Lucien Dobson visited the event because his granddad was given the honour of wearing the Dr. Goodbear costume.

"He's definitely having fun," said his mother, Shauna Dobson.

Human teddy bear, Lucien Dobson, waves hello. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Grace Myers said she brought her teddy to the picnic "because he got a blood infection in his arm."

The teddy was given some medicine and got a cast over the wound to keep it clean.

"He's getting better already, but his arm still ... it really hurts still," Grace said, noting mini donuts might ease the pain.

Zahra Robertson said her stuffy's arm and leg were put in casts after she fell off the monkey bars.

"It's sad, it's very sad. But she's happy to be on the news at least!" she said.

Zahra Robertson shows off her stuffy. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Brae-lynn Charrier brought Monster Donut for a checkup because he cut his ear.

They were referred for a follow-up with a specialist, followed by crafts and pictures.

Brae-lynn Charrier brought Monster Donut for a check-up because he cut his ear. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Shehzeen Khan said an "evil polar bear broke [her bear's] head ... and shrunk him!"

Shehzeen Khan said an 'evil polar bear broke his head ... and shrunk him!' Her bear was taped up and is now happy and healthy. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Khan's "shrunk" bear was taped up by a professional and is now happy and healthy. It's not clear whether the bear will be able to return to his pre-shrunken size. No word on criminal charges against the evil bear.

A bear doctor breaks some bad news. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

There was plenty of non-medical fun as well, including games, displays, performances and crafts.