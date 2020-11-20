Family grieves in wake of 'suspicious' deaths, fire

Florence Acoby's grief was raw and her disbelief unmistakable, as questions linger about the deaths of her daughter and granddaughter.

The bodies of Denise Acoby, 33, and her eight-month-old daughter, London, were found in a suite on Tecumseh Street near Logan Avenue, following a fire before noon Tuesday in central Winnipeg.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.