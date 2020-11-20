Skip to Main Content
Family grieves in wake of 'suspicious' deaths, fire
Family grieves in wake of 'suspicious' deaths, fire

The bodies of Denise Acoby, 33, and her eight-month-old daughter, London, were found in a suite on Tecumseh Street near Logan Avenue, following a fire before noon Tuesday in central Winnipeg.
Emergency crews were called to this home on Tecumseh Street on Monday for a report of a water leak and the smell of gas coming from the residence. A woman and infant were found dead inside, and police say their deaths are considered suspicious. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Florence Acoby's grief was raw and her disbelief unmistakable, as questions linger about the deaths of her daughter and granddaughter.

