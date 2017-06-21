'I feel more equal': How technology is making direct communication possible for hearing impaired community

David Burke waited over 60 years to be able to communicate with the world.

And with the help of a relatively new technology, that wait is over.

Burke is deaf. The 66-year-old Winnipegger said that for most of his life he had very few options when it came to connecting with people.

"If I was sick I would still have to physically go to work, inform them that I was sick and then return home. If I wanted to go visit a friend I would have to physically go to them and see if they're home, and if they weren't home, I would have to come back," Burke said.

But that's all in the past.

Burke now uses the Canada Video Relay Service (VRS) — a national telecommunication service that allows people who are deaf or hard of hearing to make direct phone calls to anyone in North America.

He said it has changed his life forever.

"I remember my first call. It was so clear. I was so happy and thankful," Burke said. "I feel more equal to the hearing population."

Burke said deaf people prefer to use their first language — which is usually sign language — instead of their second language because they're more comfortable signing and communicating that way. According to Canada VRS's website, interpreters are available to provide services in four languages: ASL, LSQ, English and French.

He said text and email don't allow for the same freedom of communication. VRS is the closest he's ever come to speaking directly with the hearing community.

"For me, I have my computer open and there is a video that I see the interpreter who has a headset on in order to communicate [with the person on the phone] and can be hands-free in order to communicate with me. The interpreter can see me signing and I can see them signing and they can hear [the person] speaking and [the person] can hear them speaking."

VRS was introduced across Canada in 2017. Today it has over 300 certified interpreters and over 7,000 registered users. It's available 24/7, year-round. It allows the user to make and receive phone calls, as well as take and leave messages.

Battle for better communication

Diane Underschultz, a community outreach specialist for Canada VRS, said this technology has been widely available in the U.S. for over 25 years but it was a bit of an uphill battle to bring it to Canada.

"The deaf community tried to advocate with the [Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission] and they were the ones kind of rebelling against it," Underschultz said. "It was all about the money."

But the community didn't give up.

Underschultz says the Canadian Association of the Deaf spent over a decade in negotiations with the arm's-length federal telecommunications regulators before finally gaining approval and funding.

Now, the national commission provides funding for private call centres to hire certified interpreters. For the deaf users, the service is completely free. All they need is a device and a connection to the internet.

Underschultz's job is to raise awareness about the service. She says it's not perfect yet and she's hoping more public awareness will help sort out some of the kinks.

"The interpreter is still technically a third party so there are confidentiality issues at times, like with the bank, for instance. But even so, this is a huge improvement from what existed before," Underschultz said.

New ways

Prior to VRS, the only device for this type of communication was the teletypewriter — also known as TTY — which could be connected to a phone line and allowed users to type messages back and forth. In some cases, the messages could be relayed out loud by a digital operator or an interpreter.

But Burke says that really wasn't enough for him.

Prior to VRS, the teletypewriter required people to write out what they wanted to say in English, and an operator would read it to the person being called. (Submitted by David Burke)

Now that he has access to this technology he's only looking forward to the future. VRS has opened doors he didn't even know were closed and he's determined to make sure as many people as possible know about it.

"What people have to understand is the impact. There's communication that wasn't happening before. Now, I can call the bank, I can call family, I can call friends just to chat. It's so much easier to make appointments on my own," says Burke.

While he enjoys the independence it's provided, he says VRS has had the biggest impact on his personal relationships. He now spends hours chatting with his friends and family.

Not only has it brought him closer to his loved ones, he says they understand him in a whole new way.

"I get to have these deep connections and really share and tell stories. Because before it was very limited. They didn't understand me so I feel like they didn't really understand my level of intelligence. They kind of underestimated me, whereas now we can have these kinds of conversations and they're like, 'Wow, you're actually really smart,' and I'm like 'Yes, I just use a different language.' My ideas are much more clear using sign language."

Burke says all of the waiting was worth it and he's going to spend the rest of his life making sure the hearing population knows about VRS.

"I have been very patient and that's why I'm so excited for the opportunity to make these phone calls and have this service."