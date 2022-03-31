Manitoba men's curling champions Team McEwen calling it quits once season is over
West St. Paul rink qualified for the last 4 Briers
Another Manitoba curling team has announced they are splitting up at the end of the season.
Team Mike McEwen said they will part ways after four years together in a Twitter post published Thursday afternoon.
The post doesn't give a reason for the split.
The foursome, which is comprised of lead Colin Hodgson, second Derek Samagalski, third Reid Carruthers and skip Mike McEwen, will finish off its season at the Curling Princess Auto Players' Championship in Toronto from April 12 to 17.
The West St. Paul Curling Club team qualified for the last four Tim Hortons Briers, representing Manitoba as provincial champions in 2019 and then again this year, with Colton Lott filling in for Hodgson after the lead tested positive for COVID-19.
The rink did not qualify for the playoffs in any of its four appearances at the Brier.
The announcement comes just two weeks after Jennifer Jones' team confirmed its breakup.
