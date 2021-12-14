Manitoba Teachers' Idea Fund to help 28 education projects get off the ground

Over two dozen education projects will get some cash to help teachers develop their unique ideas on how to improve student learning.

The money is part of the Manitoba Teachers' Idea Fund, which will see the province spend $25 million over the next five years.

On Monday, Education Minister Cliff Cullen and Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Wayne Ewasko announced the latest recipients of the funding, which will spend $5 million on 28 projects from across the province.

"Clearly we are looking for new and innovative ideas coming from [teachers], I guess I would say our goal here is to see what programs are effective and if we find very effective programs, it's something we can implement across the province as well," said Cullen over the phone from Flin Flon, Man.

The Swan Valley School Division will get $750,000 over the next five years to support high school students to get job-ready before they graduate. The division will use the money to help develop programs at its Northern Lights Institute of Trades and Technology (NITT) at Swan Valley Regional Secondary School in Swan River.

Cullen said the NITT is offering something to students that other schools are not, and is working with the surrounding Indigenous communities, employers and other educational institutions.

"It's a little different model than some areas are looking at but it certainly works well for the Swan River Valley and the communities it serves. I think it's a model we could look at in other areas of the province," said Cullen.

Other ideas that are getting funding include an Ojibway language and culture program, mental health and well-being programs for students, robotics courses and programs that improve literacy and math skills.

The ideas come directly from teachers and school staff and are reviewed by a selection committee.

Monday's announcement is the third round of approved applications for the funding, which brings the total spent to $6.5 million on over 100 projects.