Teachers insulted, disgusted by Pallister's suggestion they shell out for school supplies

Some Manitoba teachers say they are angry and insulted that Premier Brian Pallister thinks its fair for teachers to pay out-of-pocket for supplies they need to do their jobs.

"I think that's disgusting. I think it's insulting and I think he should be ashamed of himself," said Katie Hurst, a performing arts teacher who works out of a number of schools in Winnipeg.

"I think he's lying to the public when he says that he's putting money into the hands of teachers when for the past four years, he's consistently underfunded education."

As part of its budget announcement on Wednesday, the province revealed a plan to offer tax credits to teachers for the supplies they buy. They will get a 15 per cent tax refund on the first $1,000 they spend for the classroom.

Pallister, a former teacher himself, says the refund will promote innovation on the part of educators.

"I've watched teachers invest their own money out of their own pocket for decades now and I just think this is a good, fair incentive to encourage other teachers do the same," he said. noting he spent his own money "every year" in the classroom.

Pallister was asked by reporters if he was bothered by the idea that teachers have had to do that.

"Doesn't bother me at all," he said.

He defended his stance Thursday morning, when CBC's Information Radio host Marcy Markusa asked Pallister if his government is downloading the cost of education onto teachers.

"Not in the least, no, no, no," he said. "I think there's a real misunderstanding here. I'm not trying to defend the lack of essential items. I think that's a bogus argument, quite frankly, because our education budget is higher than it's ever been.

"This is about encouraging innovation in the classroom. This is about giving people a little bit of money back to invest in extra projects or to invest in things that can help their children to grow.

"There's no end to the innovative ideas that teachers can come up with … and I expect that their students are going to benefit if they have some encouragement to do some additional projects, to do some additional activities, to do things which sometimes require additional resources but are the result of aspirational teachers.

"I think that that's a good thing, not a bad thing."

'Thin edge of the wedge'

It bothers Hurst, however.

"If he thinks that we aren't already going the extra mile, he needs to give his head a shake. We are all going the extra mile," she said.

"Everybody, every single teacher I know goes the extra mile. So I don't, I honestly think what he's saying doesn't even make any sense."

Mike Moroz, who teaches at Sisler High School in Winnipeg, agrees. He worries the the tax credit could be a slippery slope.

"Remember, this is also at the same time they've just cut 25 per cent off the property levy for education without indicating how that money is going to be replaced in the classroom.

"What strikes me is this feels very much like the thin edge of the wedge."

The 2021-22 provincial budget promises to slash the education tax for owners of residential and farm property by 50 per cent in the next two years — 25 per cent this year and another 25 per cent next year.

Landowners with other types of property should expect a 10 per cent cut in their levy this year.