Transcontinental to close Winnipeg printing plant in January, erasing 110 jobs

TC Transcontinental says it will close its printing activities in Winnipeg early next year in a move that will result in the permanent layoff of 110 employees.

Operations will be transferred gradually over the next few months to Transcontinental RBW Graphics in Ontario and, to a lesser extent, to Transcontinental Calgary in Alberta.

Brian Reid, president of TC Transcontinental Printing, says the move is needed to "protect the long-term financial health of our sector" by aligning the capacity and costs of its platform to business volumes.

The Winnipeg facility will close Jan. 31, he said.

Some customer service and sales employees will remain in place to serve Coronet customers.

Montreal-based Transcontinental has about 8,500 employees, mainly in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America.