21-year-old missing since Thursday found dead, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police say a 21-year-old woman, missing since Thursday, has been found dead.

Taylor Pryor was discharged from Victoria Hospital in Winnipeg on Thursday. Her mother, who lives in Portage la Prairie, went to pick Taylor up at the hospital's urgent care department, but Taylor refused to return home with her.

"[Hospital] staff said, 'well, she's an adult, she can do what she wants,'" Darseen Pryor, Taylor's mother, told CBC News earlier this week. "So she left on foot and I followed in the vehicle … until she scaled the fence on Pembina Highway into the [University of Manitoba]."

Taylor disappeared into the trees and field of the former Southwood golf course, her mother said.

The family organized a search for the 21-year-old, who they said had been struggling with depression and anxiety, which continued through Friday and into Saturday morning.

Late Saturday morning, a heavy police presence was seen in an area just off Pembina Highway, between Markham Road and Southpark Drive, but police have not confirmed whether that was connected with the discovery of Taylor's body.

Police confirmed in a news release Saturday afternoon that Taylor's body had been found. They said they do not suspect foul play in her death, but did not release any other details.