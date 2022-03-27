Winnipeg fans mourn loss of Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer

In the wake of the untimely death of long-time Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, some Manitoba fans are paying their respects to the music legend.

When music teacher Aubrey Slater heard the news that Hawkins, 50, had died while on a South American tour with the band, she said she was devastated.

"It's nothing that you would ever expect to happen, especially just because he was so young. Hearing about it, it doesn't feel real and it's like, what's gonna happen to the band now," she said.

"I can't even talk about it without being upset right now."

A fan since she was a kid herself, Slater says she's passed her love of Foo Fighters on to her students, and that Hawkins inspired her to pursue a career in music.

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters died on Friday. He was 50. (Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

"Watching someone you know had a big influence on your life and why you are a musician, it's just very heartbreaking," she said.

Slater had tickets to see Foo Fighters in Winnipeg this fall for the first time and was especially excited to see Hawkins perform live.

"The way Taylor played, it's just like that was his life. He just made it look so much fun and he made it look so effortless," she said.

"You put drummers in the back. Nobody really cares about a drummer, but like, he was like the absolute star."

In the hours after the news of the untimely death of Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, Winnipeg record shop Into the Music sold out all of the band's vinyl and most of their CDs. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Others are taking the opportunity to appreciate Hawkins' music.

Winnipeg's downtown record shop Into The Music completely sold out of their Foo Fighters vinyl in a few hours.

"We've gotten a lot more calls in of people asking do we have any left, and I'd say, unfortunately not. They all just sort of flew off the shelves first thing in the morning," said Everett Giesbrecht, an employee at the shop.

He said interest in Meat Loaf also sparked when the artist passed away in January.

"When someone passes away, it definitely seems the interest sparks," Giesbrecht said.

The Foo Fighters are also mourning their drummer's loss.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," said a message on the band's official Twitter account that was also emailed to reporters. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family."

Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, and their three children.