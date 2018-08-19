Man dies in Grant Park area homicide

Winnipeg Police say a man is dead after being found with serious injuries at an apartment building on Taylor Avenue early Sunday.

Officers were called to a disturbance at the residence at about 3:40 a.m.

There, they found a man inside his suite, who was unresponsive. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died of injuries.

A police spokesperson couldn't elaborate on the nature of the man's injuries Sunday, as police are still in the process of interviewing witnesses.

No other details were released Sunday.

This is the 14th homicide of 2019.

