Skip to Main Content
Man charged in Taylor Ave homicide
Manitoba

Man charged in Taylor Ave homicide

Police have charged a 24-year-old man with manslaughter in connection to Winnipeg's 14th homicide of 2019.

Police say two men were drinking alone in apartment suite when they got into an argument

Marina von Stackelberg · CBC News ·
Police were called to Taylor Ave in Winnipeg's Grant Park area around 3:40 am on May 5. This is the city's 14th homicide. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Police have charged a 24-year-old man in connection to Winnipeg's latest homicide.

Dustin Avrom Glow of Winnipeg has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the stabbing in an apartment suite on Taylor Avenue early Sunday morning.

Glow is currently in police custody.

Police said the two men knew each other, and were drinking in Glow's apartment suite alone when they got into an argument.

Police said a neighbour who heard the fight called 911.

When police arrived, they said they found the two men alone inside the suite. They arrested Glow and the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

Police have also identified the victim as 24-year-old Dylan Brian Hanchar of Winnipeg.

This is Winnipeg's 14th homicide in 2019.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|