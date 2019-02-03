Incarcerated man arrested in December taxi holdup

Police have arrested a man already in jail for his alleged role in a gunpoint taxi robbery dating back to December.

The taxi driver told police he was flagged down for a ride just after midnight Dec. 23, only to have a gun pulled on him and money, a cellphone and the taxi's computer stolen. It happened in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Police weren't able to find a suspect, but kept investigating.

On Feb. 1 officers went to Headingley Correctional Centre to arrest at 33-year-old Winnipeg man who had been previously arrested for a commercial robbery that took place in the afternoon of Dec. 23.

Police determined that the gun was a pellet gun, and charged him with use of an imitation firearm, among other offences.

He remains in custody.

