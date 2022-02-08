Winnipeg taxi industry pushes for more consultation on proposed fines for drivers who harass customers

A city committee is holding off on a decision on proposed changes intended to make Winnipeg's transportation industry safer, after hearing from community members and the taxi industry.

"I think the only way we're going to do this is together," Rachel Sansregret told the city's public works committee at its meeting on Tuesday.

Sansregret, who is Métis, is the CEO of the Winnipeg Indigenous Friendship Centre and a member of the city's vehicles-for-hire advisory board.

"We have to work together to create that empathy for all of us so that drivers and passengers can be safe."

Sansregret was there to support proposed changes to the city's vehicles-for-hire bylaw. They include possible fines for drivers who sexually harass, insult, abuse or threaten a passenger.

Sansregret said the fines could be a first step in protecting people from unsafe situations like the ones she's experienced.

"One instance involved being dragged out almost to the perimeter when my destination was five minutes away from where I was picked up in Osborne Village when I was 19 years old," she told the committee.

There was "another instance where I was advised that my genitals would be so appreciated to touch," and "another where I was asked if I was a prostitute," she said.

She believes most incidents don't even get reported and said she's concerned many complaints fall through the cracks.

She also said any work to improve the city's transportation industry — specifically with taxis — would help in the city's reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people, and would align with recommendations from the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.

"I think what is going to need to be at the crux of this will be training involving the development of empathy and respect for our Indigenous women as well as our Indigenous community," she told CBC in an interview.

Taxi industry wants more time for consultation

Members of the taxi industry told the committee they want to be part of the solution, but they also want more discussion with drivers about the possible fines and about tactics to keep drivers safe.

"I know we may not always agree, but I think there's a willingness to really find solutions for everybody," said Winnipeg Community Taxi Association spokesperson Joe Masi, who is a consultant for two taxi companies in Winnipeg.

Masi said attacks on cab drivers seem to have increased, and he hopes more conversations can happen to protect people at work.

"We have to have real teeth in terms of some of the consequences of this violence," he said.

"I'm very sensitive to the concerns that were expressed in the earlier presentation, but we also have to address the concern of drivers' safety."

Masi requested a one-month delay in a decision on the proposed bylaw changes so city staff could have more conversations with the industry.

But the city's vehicles-for-hire manager challenged that idea.

"Our department, for the last four years, has done nothing but consult with the industry," Grant Heather said during the committee meeting.

He added that there are provisions in the bylaws to try protect drivers.

There is room for more conversations, Heather said — once the bylaw amendments go through.

"Why are we getting pushback on addressing those types of safety issues?" he said.

"We as public administration and the industry should be wanting to root out bad behaviour, the bad apples who are giving the entire industry a black eye, who are making people feel unsafe."

The public works committee voted to postpone making any further decisions until its March 8 meeting.

"It will give us an opportunity to have further dialogue with industry and stakeholders," said Coun. Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River).

Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface), who chairs the committee, said he supported postponing decisions, while saying he wasn't sure "what will change from this month to the next month."

After the committee reaches its decision, the proposed changes would still have to go to the city's executive policy committee and then on to city council for a final say before being approved.