Taxi driver dragged 10 metres after carjacking in Winnipeg's Osborne Village

A 31-year-old woman is charged with several offences after Winnipeg police say she set off a firecracker inside a crowded restaurant and stole a pizza, then carjacked a taxi and dragged the driver.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. Sunday to River Avenue and Osborne Street, in the city's Osborne Village area, about the stolen cab.

That's where they found the 54-year-old taxi driver suffering from upper-body injuries. They were told a woman had attempted to get a ride from him, but she was asked to get out after becoming belligerent, police said in a Monday news release.

When the driver stepped out of the vehicle, the woman got into the driver's seat and drove away, dragging the cab driver approximately 10 metres, police said.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, other officers spotted the stolen cab being driven in the area of Young Street and Ellice Avenue, in the city's West End. They followed the cab until it became stuck in a snowbank in a Balmoral Street back lane.

The woman driving the stolen cab ran but was quickly caught and arrested.

Police then linked her to a restaurant robbery, which happened on Osborne Street just south of River shortly before the carjacking.

The woman had demanded food at the restaurant, holding a firecracker as a threat, police said. When she was denied, she lit the firecracker inside the restaurant and ran off with a pizza.

There were no injuries reported in the restaurant robbery.

The 31-year-old woman is charged with two counts of robbery, possession of a weapon, and failing to comply with prior court orders and conditions.

