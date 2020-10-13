Manitoba eliminates PST from cost of personal tax preparation

Manitobans are getting a break on the cost of getting their income tax returns prepared.

They will no longer be charged the seven per cent provincial sales tax on that service, the Progressive Conservative government announced on Tuesday.

"We are keeping our budget 2020 promise to remove the sales tax from the cost of getting help and advice to file income taxes," Finance Minister Scott Fielding said in a news release.

"Our government wants to bring Manitobans some extra relief come tax time and let them keep more of their hard-earned money."

The elimination of the PST on income tax preparation is also an election promise the Tories made in August 2019.

The PST on income tax preparation can cost hundreds of dollars every year, Fielding said.

He expects the change to save Manitobans a total of nearly $5.5 million per year.

The Progressive Conservatives plan to implement further tax cuts during this legislative session, including the elimination of probate fees on estates and phasing out the education property tax.