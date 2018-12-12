Manitoba to exert tighter control over tax incentives used to build True North Square, Investors Group Field

Manitoba says it's tightening up the rules for the tax incentives that helped build projects such as Investors Group Field, True North Square and downtown Winnipeg residential towers.

The Progressive Conservative government announced Wednesday it has a new framework for tax-increment financing, or TIF, a funding mechanism that uses future property tax revenue to stimulate development.

In most North American cities, TIF is used to stimulate economic development in undesirable, underdeveloped or otherwise blighted neighbourhoods. Property owners in those areas often are reluctant to invest in upgrades for fear of getting hit with higher property tax bills after they make improvements to their land.

TIF allows cities to capture the additional tax revenue generated by properties that are improved and then do a number of things with that money, such as return the additional money to developers in the form of tax rebates or spend the cash on public amenities such as better sidewalks or lighting.

Since 2010, the city and province have approved no fewer than 30 TIF projects in Winnipeg alone, most of them downtown residential apartment or condo towers.

The mechanism also was applied to new developments at the former Canad Inns Stadium site at Polo Park, the Parmalat dairy plant in the St. Boniface Industrial Park and True North Square. Concerns about the stadium and True North TIFs led the provincial government to review the entire program.

Under a new framework announced Wednesday, all future TIF requests will require developers and municipalities to demonstrate a business case for their projects and no more grants will be delivered up front, before the new property taxes flow.

The intention is to create targeted geographic areas for the incentives, including industrial brownfields, the province said in a news release.

More significantly, the province will assume the responsibility to approve TIF requests. Downtown housing projects used to be approved by CentreVenture, Winnipeg's arm's-length downtown development agency.

A spokeperson for the government said the specific details have yet to be worked out.

Ninety minutes after the provincial announcement, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation issued a release condemning the province for continuing to allow the tax incentives.