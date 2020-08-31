Winnipeg city council mulling extending property and business tax deferrals
Business and property tax waiver set to expire on Sept. 1 and Oct. 1, respectively
Winnipeg's city council is set to discuss the possible extension of property and business tax deferrals for two more months at an emergency meeting on Monday in light of ongoing challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finance chair Scott Gillingham put forward the motion to temporarily waive penalties and administration fees for business and property taxes from 2020 until the end of November. The mayor seconded the motion.
"The motion is proposing extending the deferral period to assist businesses and property owners as they do their best to manage the economic impact the pandemic is having," Mayor Brian Bowman said in an emailed statement on Saturday.
The last business and property waivers are set to expire on Sept. 1 and Oct. 1, respectively.
The estimated cost of extending both waivers is just over $1.5 million, according to a report from the executive policy committee.
The Conference Board of Canada, a national think-tank, is predicting that economic activity will not return to pre-COVID-19 levels until the second half of 2021.
"The ongoing global pandemic continues to have a detrimental economic impact on numerous sectors of the economy," Bowman said.
City council is also set to discuss a motion to authorize overspending in the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service's 2020 operating budget for the purchase of non-medical masks.
