Interactive game gives Misericordia Place residents chance to play accessibly

Residents at Misericordia Place have a new game that allows them to show their families and caregivers what they can do.

The Tovertafel — which means "magic table" in Dutch — uses overhead light displays and motion sensors to project a variety of games onto surfaces, which seniors at the centre can then interact with.

Maureen Penko's mom Juliana D'Sousa has Alzheimer's disease and has lost much of her ability to move and speak, but Penko notices a difference as she watches her mom play a game in which she reaches out to catch a fish swimming across the table.

"She was able to take her strong hand, which is her left hand, and support her right hand, which is her weak hand, and try to move both of them, which is amazing,"

Her enthusiasm at watching her mother engage with the game also has a positive effect on D'Souza, Penko said.

"We were laughing and enjoying her ability to show us, and it empowered her."

That feeling of empowerment is important, especially after the past year-and-a-half of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed many restrictions on seniors living in care.

"My mother's very independent, she's a very active person and she's had to rely on us doing everything for her. Now for the first time she's able to show us what she can do."

Surprise cuts through: therapist

Recreation therapist Brianna Boyse works with seniors at the Misericordia Health Centre. The difference between the Tovertafel and a regular board game is that it uses multiple senses — sight, sound and touch — to stimulate the brain.

She notices the reaction of the residents who play it, the way their surprise cuts through feelings of boredom and apathy, she said.

"Giving people the opportunity to be surprised and to experience play and joy through something like this is really special," she said.

While playing the game with D'Souza, Boyse said she began sharing memories about trips she had taken, flowers and animals she had seen.

"That's huge, when we're talking about stimulating our cognition for residents here in long-term care," Boyse said.

"Being able to bring about memories that we don't always have the opportunity to stimulate and recall, that's really important for retention of those memories and retention of those cognitive abilities."

The Tovertafel was designed to benefit people with a variety of cognitive abilities. Some games involve simply looking at a vivid colour display, while others involve competitive sports.

"I love how inclusive it is," Boyse said.

The Tovertafel, which Boyse said is the first in Manitoba, was purchased through fundraising by the Misericordia Health Centre Foundation.