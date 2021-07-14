Tataskweyak Cree Nation declares state of emergency over incidents of self-harm

A northern Manitoba First Nation has declared a state of emergency due to numerous deaths and incidents of self-harm in recent weeks.

Tataskweyak Cree Nation needs immediate mental health supports and long-term solutions for its community members, the First Nation said in a Wednesday news release.

"We have reached a breaking point and our community is under crisis, with alcohol and drugs contributing to it," the release says.

The First Nation is asking for supports from both the provincial and federal governments, as well as the RCMP.

Long-term solutions, such as 24/7 in-community mental health counselling, are needed in the community, about 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg, Tataskewyak said in its news release.

Tataskweyak is the second northern Manitoba community to declare a state of emergency due to concerns about mental health and self-harm in recent months.

In May, Shamattawa First Nation also declared a local state of emergency following the death of a mother of four by suicide and a suicide attempt by a young child.

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, there is help out there.

Contact the Manitoba Suicide Prevention and Support Line toll-free at 1-877-435-7170 (1-877-HELP170) or the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868. You can also text CONNECT to 686868 and get immediate support from a crisis responder through the Crisis Text Line, powered by Kids Help Phone.

Or contact Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. CT only) | crisisservicescanada.ca