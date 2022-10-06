2 float planes likely ruined after being riddled with bullets on Tataskweyak Cree Nation

Two float planes worth an estimated $850,000 together were shot at overnight in a northern Manitoba First Nation and are "likely to be declared total losses," RCMP say.

The planes were on Assean Lake on Tataskweyak Cree Nation when they were shot at and left with multiple bullet holes sometime late on Wednesday or early Thursday morning, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

The damage is so severe that both planes — one of which is privately owned while the other is owned by the community of Tataskwayak — are likely to be writeoffs.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-778-3050 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers online or by texting "TIPMAN" along with a message to 274637.