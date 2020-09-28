Second northern Manitoba First Nation reports case of COVID-19

Tataskweyak Cree Nation is under a lockdown after a member tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

A notice sent to community members last Thursday, Sept. 24, says the individual was a close contact of another positive case from outside the community.

As a result, the Manitoba First Nation, located about 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg, has issued a ban on trips to Winnipeg for its members, except for medical reasons, and non-residents are not allowed in the community for two weeks. The notice doesn't say whether exceptions will be made for essential workers.

The community is also shifting to remote learning for students until further notice and has implemented an 8 p.m. curfew.

At least five Manitoba First Nations have now reported positive cases of COVID-19 in their communities.

Last week, a family of seven from York Factory First Nation in northern Manitoba tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to Winnipeg. The family went through rapid testing last Thursday, and the results were confirmed at Cadham Provincial Lab on Sunday.