Man Tasered after punching, trying to disarm officer: Winnipeg police

A 29-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after allegedly attacking two police officers in Winnipeg.

Police were called Sunday morning to the city's St. Boniface neighbourhood with a report of a fight. When officers arrived at the house on Guay Avenue, between Youville and Des Meurons streets, they found a man lying on the front steps.

As they tried to check on him, he became violent and punched one of the officers, causing her to fall to the ground, police said in a release Monday.

He then attempted to grab the officer's gun while she was down. Her partner jumped in and used a Taser to shock the man and subdue him, police said.

The man was taken to hospital, where police say he spit in the face of the officer who used the Taser.

The officer who was punched was treated for minor injuries. Her partner may need to undergo testing and treatment due to being exposed to the body fluids.

Police said the 29-year-old man who was arrested was under the influence of an unidentified substance at the time, putting him into an agitated state. Tests are still being done to determine the substance.

He has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, as well as resisting a peace officer and disarming a peace officer.

