'We aren't going to forget': Supporters honour Tanya Jane Nepinak 12 years after she went missing

It's been 12 years since Tanya Jane Nepinak was last seen leaving her home on Sherbrook Street in Winnipeg.

She had planned on walking to a pizza restaurant a few blocks away.

But more than a decade later, the 31-year-old mother has still not been found.

To honour Nepinak's memory, about 50 people marched from the intersection of Maryland Street and Ellice Avenue — a block away from Nepinak's home — to The Forks' Oodena Celebration Circle on Wednesday.

Diane Bousquet, who helped organize Wednesday's walk, said holding the march brings out mixed emotions.

"There's times where it is beautiful because we do get to come together as a community and support each other," said Bousquet, a Métis Winnipegger who said she herself knows six women who have gone missing or been murdered.

"It's terrifying that we have to continuously do this for this particular reason."

Nepinak, who was from Pine Creek First Nation, was last seen on Sept. 13, 2011. In June 2012, Shawn Lamb was charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death and disappearance.

But those charges were later stayed, though he was convicted of manslaughter in the deaths of Carolyn Sinclair and Lorna Blacksmith.

Winnipeg police have said they believed Nepinak's body was dumped in a garbage bin and brought to Brady Road landfill. They spent six days searching for the 31-year-old at the landfill in 2012.

Bousquet said she'd like to see a monument built at Brady Road landfill.

"If we're talking truth and reconciliation that's where you start. Acknowledge it," said Bousquet, adding that she'd also like to see more preventative measures put in place at the landfill, like cadaver dogs or screening for garbage trucks.

Elroy Fontaine, the brother of Tina Fontaine, whose body was found in Winnipeg's Red River in August 2014, also attended Wednesday's march.

He said he joined to support Nepinak's family and help call attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"The case is still unsolved," said Fontaine. "People need to recognize that we aren't going to forget about the people who became murdered or missing."

For Melanie Berestin, a Ukrainian Winnipegger also there to support, MMIWG cases should be taken more seriously.

"People shouldn't feel that they can actually do these things and get away with it," she said.

"It shouldn't be an issue in 2023."