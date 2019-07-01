Jets forward Tanev inks deal with Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Brandon Tanev has inked a six-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. (SRC) The Winnipeg Jets have lost fan-favourite Brandon Tanev to free agency.

Tanev signed a major six-year deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday, according to the NHL team's official Twitter account.

The 27-year-old forward's new contract with the Pens runs through the 2024-25 season and has an average annual value of $3.5 million US.

Last season, Tanev reached personal bests in goals (14), assists (15), points (29), hits (278) and blocked shots (81), the Penguins said in a statement.

Tanev signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Jets blueline loses Calder-winning Myers

In another free-agency move, defenceman Tyler Myers signed with the Vancouver Canucks. His contract is for five years with an annual average value of $6 million.

Myers, 29, was drafted into the NHL as the Buffalo Sabres' first-round pick in 2008 and won the Calder Memorial Trophy for his rookie season play. Last season, he led the Jets defence with nine goals.

"Tyler is a proven competitor and an important addition to our roster," said Canucks General Manager Jim Benning in a statement. "His experience, character, and size are qualities that will help our team. We are excited to have Tyler and his family join our team."

Jets land Beaulieu

Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu finished the 2018-2019 season with the Jets after kicking off the season with the Buffalo Sabres. In the photo, Bryan Little, centre, of the Jets reaches for a loose puck as Beaulieu (82) and Zach Bogosian (47) of the Sabres defend. (John Woods/Canadian Press ) The Jets made efforts to cement their blue line with the signing of Nathan Beaulieu.

The team announced Beaulieu signed a one-year contract.

In his seventh year as an NHL player, the 26-year-old unrestricted free agent will rake in about $1 million as a Jets player, the team said in a press release.

Beaulieu recorded five assists and seven penalty minutes in 18 games for the Jets after he was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 25.

He also racked up seven points — three goals and four assists — in 30 games for Buffalo last season.

Beaulieu has tallied 81 points — 11 goals and 70 assist — and 227 penalty minutes in 332 regular season run-ins, in addition to four assists in 17 playoff games.

The defenceman, who hails from Strathroy, Ont., was originally drafted 17th overall as a first round pick by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2011 NHL draft.

Before his NHL debut, Beaulieu skated with the Saint John Sea Dogs in the QMJHL before bouncing back and forth between the AHL's Hamilton Bulldogs and the Montreal team.