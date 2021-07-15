1 year later, family and police continue to search for missing teen in northern Manitoba

Family and police are renewing calls for help to find a 16-year-old girl from Garden Hill First Nation who went missing a year ago.

Tammy Nattaway was last seen by her family on July 14, 2020. After they reached out to everyone they knew in the surrounding areas, they reported her missing to RCMP.

"I knew she wouldn't run away," said Tammy's mother Cecile Stephanie Nattaway in an RCMP release issued on Wednesday.

"We always knew where she was. We knew something else was going on."

The area First Nations and Mounties have searched for Tammy for hundreds of hours, by land, water and air, RCMP said.

Volunteer searchers in Garden Hill worked to find missing teenager Tammy Nattaway in the months after her disappearance. (Mark Barkman/Submitted)

"We have received and followed up on numerous tips and have interviewed more than 100 people as part of this investigation," said Sgt. Gary Bird of RCMP Major Crime Services in a news release.

"We do suspect foul play in Tammy's disappearance. Our investigative team is working hard to find answers for Tammy's family, and we continue to follow up on any and all information received."

The teenager's grandmother Lena Harper just wants her bookworm granddaughter who dreamed of becoming a dentist home.

"We want answers. We want justice. We will never give up looking for her," she said.

Garden Hill First Nation is about 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Island Lake RCMP at 204-456-2626, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.