Missing Manitoba woman last seen at beginning of November

Manitoba First Nations police are asking the public for help to find a missing woman who hasn't been seen in three months.

Tammi Timara Isabelle Spence was last seen in Sandy Bay First Nation at the beginning of November — the same day she was reported missing, police said in a news release on Monday, .

Spence is five foot four, 132 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

She's known to travel between Sandy Bay First Nation, Portage la Prairie and Winnipeg.

It's not known what she was last seen wearing.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Sandy Bay First Nations Police Service at (204)-843-7701 or report it to Crimestoppers.

