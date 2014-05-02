RCMP investigating homicide after missing woman found dead in Portage la Prairie

The disappearance of a 36-year-old woman reported missing in July is now being investigated as a homicide.

Tamara (Norman) Benoit, who last had contact with her family in May, was found dead last week, RCMP said Friday.

Officers with the Manitoba First Nation Police Service found human remains near Cottonwood Drive in Portage la Prairie on Sept. 3. RCMP joined the investigation and the remains were identified as Benoit.

She was reported missing to Winnipeg police on July 10.

She was last seen in May in the areas of Portage la Prairie and just southwest of there in Long Plain First Nation, RCMP said. Portage la Prairie is a small city about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

RCMP ask anyone with information about her disappearance or death to contact investigators at 1-888-673-3316.

Manitoba First Nation Police Service, RCMP, Winnipeg police and the chief medical examiner's office continue to investigate.

