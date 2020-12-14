RCMP seeking driver, truck passengers in relation to homicide of Manitoba woman

RCMP are asking the public for help to find some of the last people a 36-year-old woman saw before she was killed.

Tamara (Norman) Benoit, who last had contact with her family in May, was found dead on Sept. 3, RCMP said in a news release.

Police say Benoit was a passenger in a black Dodge Ram truck before she died, and want to speak with the driver and any other passengers.

She was last seen in May in the areas of Portage la Prairie and Long Plain First Nation, RCMP said. Portage la Prairie is about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Officers with the Manitoba First Nation Police Service found human remains near Cottonwood Drive in the rural municipality of Portage la Prairie, just outside the city, on Sept. 3. RCMP joined the investigation and the remains were identified as Benoit.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

RCMP are asking anyone who has any information about the driver or passengers in the truck, or who can help with the investigation, to call the ip line at 1-888-673-3316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Those with pertinent information can also leave a secure tip online.