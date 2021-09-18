'Enough is enough': Thompson community walk organizers want community watch after teen sexually assaulted

Dozens of people took to the streets in Manitoba's northernmost city on Saturday to advocate for change following a harrowing sexual assault against a teenage girl earlier this week.

Participants did a loop around Thompson, starting and ending at city hall, holding signs with messages like "take back Thompson" and "together we stand."

The walk comes after a 16-year-old who was walking home on a trail near Deerwood Park in the city was attacked and sexually assaulted Monday night.

Tiffany Price, one of the organizers of the walk, says that was deeply unsettling.

She lives very close to where the assault took place and has children who regularly play in the area.

"This is getting closer to home — the victims are getting younger and younger. It's time that we step up as a community and come together to brainstorm as to what to do here," Price said.

"It's definitely a wake-up call for our community as to 'what can we do to help this?' and 'what can we do to prevent this in the future?'"

WATCH | Tiffany Price's video from the Thompson walk:

Price and fellow organizer Jenny Cameron say the walk is a grassroots movement for change.

Cameron hopes it creates some momentum to start up a community watch program and for the northerners to get more involved in city activities.

"Something from the grassroots — something that we could do as a community with little funding, just our own two feet on the ground.... Just being present and not accepting any violence that goes on in our community," she said.

"Enough is enough. We gotta do something."