Manitoba

Manitoba Taiko drummer finds sanctuary and inspiration in solitude amid pandemic

When Phoebe Man opens up the shutters and leans out of her window, she’s not just letting in the outside world. She’s taking in her inspiration.

Musician Phoebe Man promotes emerging artists via Zoom, and is expanding her own creative practice

Donna Carreiro · CBC News ·
Phoebe Man starts each day by leaning out her window and celebrating her surroundings. (CBC/Lyzaville Sale)

"I'm so blessed," Man said on CBC's Information Radio. " I couldn't thank the universe more, for putting me in this place at this time."

"This place", as Man puts it, is the lush, heavily-treed land nestled outside the St Norbert Arts Centre, a few metres away from the La Salle River, inside the Trappist Monastery Provincial Park.

Along with the morning mist, the renowned Taiko drummer, musician and storyteller finds the inspiration she needs to create. Since moving there close to two years ago, she's discovered her ability to write lyrics.

"Yeah, that was another miraculous thing that happened with me, because I never thought I could write a song with lyrics, right?" Man said. "Rhythms yes, but not lyrics."

The artist, who moved to Canada from Hong Kong in 1974, was featured on CBC's Information Radio as a community guest host to mark Asian Heritage Month. She talked of her life creating art — often in concert with other cultures — and more recently, in isolation due to COVID-19.

Phoebe Man meditates each day, saying 'I couldn’t thank the universe more, for putting me in this place at this time.' (CBC/Lyzaville Sale)

"I've lived like this for a long time, like a hermit," Man says. "And so when the pandemic came, there was not, like, a big adjustment for me."

Man continues to collaborate with other artists. She is a board member of Gerryfest -- an annual event held at SNAC that honours the memory of Gerry Atwell by nurturing emerging artists. 

At the moment, that collaboration also includes one-on-one mentorships via Zoom. And looking out her window on the world, Man believes she's exactly where she should be, to guide them.

"You have to know yourself well enough, so that you can help others to find that balance, to co-create and to function and operate in the world."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Donna Carreiro

CBC Radio Current Affairs Producer

Donna Carreiro is an award-winning producer and journalist, who has worked for more than 26 years with CBC Manitoba. Prior to that, she was a print journalist for a daily newspaper and local magazines. She is drawn to stories of social justice (or injustice) that give a voice to those who most need one. She can be reached at donna.carreiro@cbc.ca.

