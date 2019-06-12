Man, 19, in remote northern First Nation facing several weapons charges: RCMP

A man from Tadoule Lake has been charged with numerous weapons offences after allegedly pointing a gun in the remote northern Manitoba First Nation.

RCMP had to be flown in to Tadoule Lake, just under 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg, on Sunday to investigate reports that a man had barricaded himself inside a home after pointing a gun at someone.

Once Mounties arrived that evening they visited the home but the man, 19, was gone, so they started an extensive search of the community and surrounding area.

They arrested the man on Monday and took him to Thompson.

Charges against the accused include pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and in the commission of an offence.

