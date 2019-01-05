St. Boniface walkway along the Red River now open to the public
The Tache Promenade features a pedestrian outlook structure and new public art
For Winnipeggers looking for a winter walk along the Red River, a new St. Boniface walkway featuring public art and a lookout is now open.
The Taché Promenade, along Taché Avenue on the east side of the Red River between Provencher Boulevard and Despins Street, includes a widened "promenade-style" walkway, a pedestrian belvédère — or lookout — and a new public art installation called Phare Ouest (Far West) by Winnipeg artist Marcel Gosselin.
The total cost of the promenade is still being tallied, but city council approved a budget of $10 million for the project in 2017.
It was originally budgeted for half that amount, but city council approved a plan in September 2017 to nearly double the funding for the walkway, partly due to the need for more riverbank-stabilization work.
Though there is still some work that needs to be completed in the spring, both the lookout structure and sidewalks are open for use, a city spokesperson confirmed Friday.
A grand opening for the project is expected this spring, the city's website says.
