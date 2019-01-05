St. Boniface walkway along the Red River now open to the public

For Winnipeggers looking for a winter walk along the Red River, a new St. Boniface walkway featuring public art and a lookout is now open.

The Taché Promenade, along Taché Avenue on the east side of the Red River between Provencher Boulevard and Despins Street, includes a widened "promenade-style" walkway, a pedestrian belvédère — or lookout — and a new public art installation called Phare Ouest (Far West) by Winnipeg artist Marcel Gosselin.

A close-up of the public art installation titled Phare Ouest (Far West), by Winnipeg artist Marcel Gosselin. (Submitted by Dana Hatherly)

The total cost of the promenade is still being tallied, but city council approved a budget of $10 million for the project in 2017.

It was originally budgeted for half that amount, but city council approved a plan in September 2017 to nearly double the funding for the walkway, partly due to the need for more riverbank-stabilization work.

Though there is still some work that needs to be completed in the spring, both the lookout structure and sidewalks are open for use, a city spokesperson confirmed Friday.

A grand opening for the project is expected this spring, the city's website says.

A view of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights from the now-open Taché Promenade. (Submitted by Dana Hatherly)

