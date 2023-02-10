Islamic association urges Manitobans to donate as earthquake death toll rises in Turkey, Syria

The Manitoba Islamic Association held a fundraiser at the Winnipeg Grand Mosque Friday to raise money for disaster relief, after more than 22,000 people in Turkey and Syria were killed following devastating earthquakes on Monday.

Ruheen Aziz, treasurer for the Manitoba Islamic Association, said some people living in Winnipeg who have ties to Syria and Turkey are still waiting to hear from family members.

"Being far away from your loved ones when they're facing something like this can have a real toll on your mental health," said Aziz.

"I think it's important to support our neighbours, to support our brothers and sisters who are here and to say: 'We are here, we want to help you, we want to listen to your concerns.'"

The association raised $10,000 during the week and hoped to raise more at the mosque event. Aziz said the money will go to Islamic Relief Canada, which has volunteers on the ground in both countries.

The association is also planning a fundraising dinner, with food donated from local restaurants, next week. Tickets are expected to be about $30 and will come with a tax receipt.

Prayers are held at the Manitoba Islamic Association Grand Mosque during a fundraising drive to help those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. (Prabhjot Lotey/CBC)

Mohamad Jumaily, Winnipeg team leader with Islamic Relief Canada, has two uncles living in Syria who are safe, but the apartment building they lived in was destroyed.

"The situation in Syria, it's even an emergency before the earthquake," Jumaily said, adding the civil war that started more than 10 years ago has left the country in a precarious state.

Jumaily, the former president of the Syrian Assembly of Manitoba, said the situation in Syria is hampered by the state of the government, infrastructure issues and other barriers that make delivering relief a challenge.

Members of the search and rescue group known as the White Helmets dig through the rubble of a collapsed building in Bisnia, Syria, following powerful earthquakes that rocked the region on Monday. (White Helmets/Reuters)

Jumaily said the Syrian regime has closed one of the country's ports making it challenging to get outside organizations such as the Red Cross or Islamic Relief Canada or supplies in to help.

"The situation in Syria, it's way … worse because there is almost no government in Syria and there is no equipment," he said. "Not a lot of people have experience how to help the people there underground.

"The problem is also there is no gas, there is no energy, there is no food."

Mohamad Jumaily, Islamic Relief Canada's Winnipeg team leader, said the earthquakes have made an already difficult situation in Syria worse. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Fatima Homsy, who is from Aleppo, Syria, said her friend and two daughters of her father's friend all died in the earthquake.

"My dad was so, so sad," Homsy said from her home in Winnipeg. "He was like crying and saying to us: 'Please pray for us.'"

She said she feels guilty about being safe in Canada while others are suffering in her home country. That's why she is sending as much money as she can and asking others in Manitoba to do the same.

"They don't have any shelters, they don't have any houses…. They're already suffering from war and now they're suffering from lack of food and poverty.

"We need people to support them," she said, adding they need food and money.