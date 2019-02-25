Babies feel the pain as syphilis cases soar in Manitoba

An outbreak of syphilis in Manitoba has become much worse and is spreading to heterosexual partners and infants, the province says.

This means that women who are infected with the highly contagious, sexually transmitted disease and are not adequately treated can pass the infection on to an unborn child, which can lead to birth defects or even stillbirth, the province says in a news release.

The number of cases diagnosed in pregnant women continues to rise, and more than 10 infants have been treated for congenital syphilis in the last six months.

"Although syphilis is by no means a new infection, what we are currently seeing in Manitoba and throughout North America is a significant increase in the number of cases," said Dr. Michael Isaac, acting chief provincial public health officer.

There were 118 cases of the sexually transmitted infection in 2014 and more than 350 in 2018, he said.

"This number will increase as case investigation reports continue to be completed," Isaac said, adding the increase in women infected is noteworthy, rising to 168 from 16 in that same time.

In the past, the majority of syphilis cases occurred in men having sex with other men. However, over the past three years that has changed, Isaac says.

"This is of particular concern because, historically, when cases increase in women, cases of syphilis in newborns increase as well," he said.

Congenital cases are rare and have been very rare in the past in Manitoba in the past. So the risk level has changed. – Dr. Michael Isaac

Babies born with congenital syphilis could experience deformed bones, severe anemia, enlarged liver and spleen, jaundice, brain and nerve problems — including blindness or deafness — meningitis and skin rashes, Isaac says.

The first case was discovered in 2015, then another in 2017. However, in late 2018 and early 2019 there was a large increase, especially in the last six weeks, he said, "so the risk level has changed."

The majority of congenital syphilis cases have been reported in the Northern Health region and Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, but the risk is high across the province, he says.

People are advised to use condoms during intercourse to avoid the transmission of syphilis. (Shutterstock)

A lack of prenatal care and substance use have been identified as factors in these cases, according to the province, which says there are tests to determine whether a person, including a pregnant woman or a newborn, has syphilis.

All women are urged to seek regular prenatal medical care and get at least one test for syphilis and other sexually transmitted infections.

Syphilis and congenital syphilis can be treated with antibiotics, but If left untreated can cause death. The earlier women are tested and treated during their pregnancy, the less likely an unborn child will be severely affected.

"Enhanced testing and treatment initiative have and are being implemented across the province, including increased testing in pregnancy," Isaac said.

If a pregnant woman or her partner having multiple sexual partners or sex without barrier protection, or use intravenous drugs, more frequent testing is recommended.

Syphilis is known as the great imitator because of the wide range of symptoms that infected individuals may develop — symptoms that can easily be confused with other conditions or diseases, the province says in the news release.

Symptoms of the disease range in severity, depending on the stage of the infection. Painful or tender lesions on he genitals are usually the first signs. Hair loss, a rash, swollen glands and muscle and joint pain may also occur.

The infection can progress to include a reddish pink rash on the torso and extremities, wart-like lesions and tumour-like inflammation on parts of the body.

Several Canadian provinces, including Alberta, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, have reported congenital syphilis cases in recent years, the province said.

As well, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States is reporting the highest rates of congenital syphilis cases in decades.

More information about the symptoms, causes and treatment of syphilis is available on the province's website.