Man stabbed by sword after confronting group hitting car in Dauphin

A man suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound after he was attacked by a group of older teens wielding a sword, RCMP say.

The three teens were walking just before 6 p.m. Monday in the western Manitoba town of Dauphin when one of them started hitting a vehicle with the sword.

The owner of the vehicle confronted the group, which led to a fight and the 25-year-old man being hit and cut, police said.

The man got possession of the sword and the teens ran off. The man then went to the hospital to be treated for the wound.

The teenagers are described as 17 to 19 years old. There were two young men, each about six feet tall with slim builds and dirty blond shoulder-length hair.

There was also a young woman who was wearing a red top and had light-coloured hair with green streaks in it.

Anyone with information about the teens or the assault is asked to contact the Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, through the website, or by texting TIPMAN plus a message to CRIMES (274637).

More news from CBC Manitoba: