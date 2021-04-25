Swoop resumes flights out of Winnipeg after pause during pandemic

One of the country's low-fare airlines is back to servicing Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport after suspending flights to the city last year.

Swoop Airlines, a subsidiary of WestJet, is connecting Winnipeg with Hamilton, Ont., and Abbotsford, B.C., again on Sunday, the company said in a news release.

In June, flights will begin to Kelowna, B.C.

Although COVID-19 rates are increasing across the country, Shane Workman, the head of operations for the airline, said in the release the company is optimistic about Canada's vaccine rollout and is focusing on providing a low-cost alternative for essential travel.

Once it's safe to do so, the airline says it will fly Manitobans travelling for non-essential reasons, like seeing family and friends.

Base fares for one-way Swoop flights to Abbotsford and Hamilton are roughly $100.