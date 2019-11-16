Swoop adds 5 direct flights from Winnipeg to Las Vegas, Mexico, Florida

People in Winnipeg can now fly directly to Mexico, Nevada and three cities in Florida on a low-cost airline operated by WestJet.

Swoop now offers direct flights between Winnipeg and Los Cabos, Mexico; Las Vegas, Nev.; Orlando, Fla.; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and Tampa Bay, Fla.

The additions connect Winnipeg to 11 domestic, transborder and international destinations. The first flights to the newly added locations left the city on Friday.

"This weekend marks an exciting milestone for Winnipeg travellers, gaining access to more destinations across North America at an affordable price," said Swoop president Steven Greenway.

"Swoop's growing network offers more flights to popular destinations at an ultra-low fare for all Canadians to enjoy."

Swoop's unbundled fares, services and amenities make travel more accessible for Canadians by giving them the power to add only the things they want, the airline said in a news release announcing the new flights.

"Winnipeg Richardson International Airport travellers now have more options to explore North America thanks to Swoop," said Barry Rempel, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Airports Authority.

"Swoop recognizes the demand in this market for ultra low-cost air travel and [the Winnipeg Airports Authority] is pleased our partnership continues to evolve with the addition of these new routes."

Economic Development Winnipeg president and CEO Dayna Spiring said the new flights will boost tourism in the city.

"Increased connectivity has the potential to strengthen our economy and is good for our community. With Swoop adding more routes, it shows they are confident in Winnipeg as a place to grow their business," said Spiring.

"These additional international flights make it easier for visitors to make their way to Winnipeg. We look forward to welcoming tourists from or connecting through these destinations to check out our world-class attractions, meet our friendly people and discover what Winnipeg has to offer."

Flights from Winnipeg to Orlando, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa Bay are being offered twice weekly, while service from Winnipeg to Los Cabos will be offered once a week until Dec. 18, when it will be bumped up to twice weekly.

Flights are now available for booking through to April 2020.