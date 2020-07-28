Swimmer dies after jumping from bridge in northern Manitoba

The body of a man who was swimming in a northwestern Manitoba lake has been found one day after he jumped from a bridge and went missing.

The 42-year-old man was at Kisseynew Lake with a family member on Sunday when he jumped off the Kisseynew bridge but did not resurface, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The family member searched the water but couldn't find him, police said.

Due to the remoteness of the area, which is just north of Flin Flon, and a lack of cell coverage, RCMP were not called until later that day.

When they arrived, they also searched but could not locate the man. Search efforts continued on Monday. The man's body was recovered in the water, near the bridge, Monday afternoon.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident, and did not provide any further information.

Kisseynew Lake is about 640 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

