Hang in there: Sweltering temperatures expected to continue all weekend in southern Manitoba
Hot, humid Saturday in store as humidex will make it feel hotter than 40
The sun is beating down on southern Manitoba Saturday as a heat warning is again in effect.
The sweltering temperatures are expected to hit highs in the 33 to 35 C range — without factoring in the humidity, which will make it feel closer to 40 this afternoon.
This is the second day of hot and humid conditions due to a ridge of high pressure, according to CBC meteorologist John Sauder. Those conditions are expected to last throughout the weekend.
Environment Canada, which issued the heat warning, is advising people to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks from the 30-degree conditions inside cooled buildings.
The muggy conditions may give way to strong thunderstorms later in the day, the weather agency reports.
As of Saturday morning, the Island Lake area was under a severe thunderstorm watch.
