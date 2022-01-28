More charges against Manitoba man for 'swatting' U.S. police about bogus threats

A Manitoba man arrested for allegedly calling in phony firearm threats to four U.S. schools last year has been charged in connection with six more incidents relating to bogus alerts about active shooters or bombs.

Police first arrested the 18-year-old in late August after authorities in Tennessee and in North Carolina responded to what was later determined to be swatting incidents at two schools in each state.

Swatting is the practice of making a phone call falsely describing a life-threatening situation in order to provoke an armed police response.

The calls were from a man who claimed he was inside a school with a gun and planned to start shooting. Each time, the schools were placed on lockdown and drew a large police presence that included SWAT teams.

The calls were later found to be false and investigators determined they had originated from a number registered to a residence in Manitoba. RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service then traced them to an address in Fisher River Cree Nation, about 175 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The man was arrested but the investigation continued. An examination of electronic devices seized from his home revealed he had made an additional six swatting calls to U.S. police departments in Michigan, Oregon, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

The calls ranged from threats about an active shooter, to bomb threats involving large facilities.

Once again, multiple law enforcement personnel were dispatched to situations all determined to be false.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on March 8 in Peguis First Nation.