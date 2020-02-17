Rural division reimagines high school, proposing 4-day week and courses in urban life, parenting, volunteering

A shrinking, rural school division wants to reinvent itself by better preparing students for the real world — and they hope the commission shaking up Manitoba's public school system agrees.

The Swan Valley School Division wants the province to require every high school student to take a parenting course and volunteer in their community.

It wants an urban living course to acquaint rural students with life in the big city.

And they're floating the idea of a four-day school week.

Swan Valley's proposal is among the most inventive to be presented to the commissioners reviewing Manitoba's kindergarten to Grade 12 system. Sweeping changes are expected once the report becomes public in March, with education minister Kelvin Goertzen pledging that "nothing is off the table."

In this Swan River-based school division around 380 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, officials see an opportunity to prepare students for life after graduation — and also, perhaps, a chance to save their division.

Division credits focus on vocational training

"If you're not trying different things and just watching your [enrolment] numbers go and not trying to be innovative and creative in finding different ways to get students here, well then you shouldn't be in the business," superintendent Jon Zilkey said.

Enrolment has slipped around 20 students per year, but Zilkey expects that trend to plateau. The school division is teaching 1,416 students across its nine schools.

Swan Valley is among dozens of school divisions, organizations and people who wrote to the commissioners to recommend changes to the province's education system.

Students work at a heavy duty shop at Swan Valley Regional Secondary School. The school in Swan River boasts 13 technical and vocational programs. (Submitted by Swan Valley School Division)

In their submission, Swan Valley credited decision-makers years ago with recognizing the need for vocational training, and today they focus on a single, central high school with 13 technical and vocational programs, an impressive number for a school of fewer than 500 students.

The demand for their programs persists, and the school division is asking commissioners to consider treating their high school, the Swan Valley Regional Secondary School, as a vocational training centre for a larger area. Swan River is fairly isolated, with the closest major centre 170 kilometres away in Dauphin.

Preparing students for life in towns and cities alike

The division's report, written by trustee Kelli Riehl, recommends the province fund an urban living course to bring rural students into a city to learn the basics like finding public transportation or an apartment.

"It's a big change — coming from a small town, knowing absolutely everybody around you and knowing that people are going to be taking care of you if you need help," Riehl said. "It's a lot different when you go to the city and nobody knows you."

Other ideas, if implemented in Swan Valley, are expected to bind their close-knit communities together. They want the province to enact a mandatory volunteering credit to teach students the value of giving back, while they say a tax incentive for seniors who volunteer in school would encourage intergenerational bonding, Riehl said.

When we see an issue or a problem that we may be having, we think out of the box and we find a way to make it work and make the community successful. ​​​​​ - Kelli Riehl

She doesn't think her ideas are unrealistic. They were supported by her colleagues and by a focus group with parents, students and business people. They thought schools should better prepare students for life after graduation, she said.

"I threw these ideas past the focus group to see if they thought that maybe I was crazy and maybe they thought they were pie-in-the-sky ideas as well, but absolutely not — they all thought that they were legitimate ideas," she said.

Commissioners were 'shaking their heads up and down'

Riehl also found the commissioners to be receptive. During a private meeting, she remembers being cognizant of their reactions when she floated the idea of a four-day school week and a student residence to encourage youth near and far to learn at their vocational school.

"I made sure I looked around the room to gauge their responses and several of the commissioners were actually smiling and shaking their heads up and down, and I was congratulated on my visionary ideas and my leadership," she said.

The school division is known for trying new ideas.

The only high school in the Swan Valley School Division boasts of 13 technical and vocational programs, an impressive number for a school of fewer than 500 students. (Submitted by Swan Valley School Division)

On its own, it made the controversial decision to cut high school in various communities in order to create a regional school in Swan River in the early 1970s. The board received death threats at the time, Riehl said.

But by doing so, they established a vocational school that became the envy of any other small town. They also made the first teen parent program of any Manitoba school.

"When we see an issue or a problem that we may be having, we think out of the box and we find a way to make it work and make the community successful," Riehl said.

"I think what I'm noticing is that self-sufficiency," added Zilkey, who was hired as superintended last year. "No one is going to do it for us. We've got to do it ourselves."